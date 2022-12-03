I have been fascinated and a bit saddened by the attitudes of some of the community regarding the re-entry home that has been proposed for Prior Lake.
My own experience of living at halfway house with 20 residents for drug and alcohol addiction was a gift. We had a different effect on the residents in the city of Wayzata, a very affluent and beautiful place, much like Prior Lake.
They weren’t afraid of the “addicts” moving into their community; they embraced us and basically adopted us. At Christmas time, some of the local churches got our names and Christmas wish lists, and on Christmas morning, we all received everything we asked for. It was overwhelming and made us feel like someone really cared about us. That was in the late 70s, and I believe Wayzata is still a beautiful place to live.
I read the articles and have heard the word “betrayal” used by some. Betrayal is only possible when you love someone. Betrayal isn’t when the city where you live is trying to do something good to help offenders and doesn’t call you first. Offenders, who, by the way, have served their sentence and are hoping to build a new life. Betrayal is when your husband or wife leaves you for another, when your child steals your money or things to get drugs. Betrayal is what Jesus felt when Judas kissed his cheek in the garden on the night before he was crucified.
For over 35 years, an “Alano Building” in Prior Lake has had meetings every day of the week for addicts and alcoholics. We support each other and the business that surround us. A few years ago, an emergency facility was created for those needing mental health care in Savage. I’m sure the pushback and concerns were stressful for everyone in the neighborhood, but the help the clients have received there is life saving.
Our Alano members decided last year to reach out to the facility in Savage and made beautiful fleece blankets and plates full of Christmas cookies for each of the residents. Each one wrapped themselves in those blankets for days; for some, it was like a big hug they really needed.
The needs continue to grow in Scott County for mental health needs and re-entry programs, and addicts and alcoholics are seeking the experience, strength and hope they need to stay clean and sober. Soon, our Alano Club will need to find a place that is accessible to all and have room for more meetings. Our hope is we will find support from our community at that time.
No one has moved into this proposed re-entry home yet, and the choice will be for each of us if it moves forward on how they are received. We can choose to kick them when they are down, or reach out and give them a helping hand.
Christy Funk Anderson
Prior Lake