I read with interest the recent article in the American on the opening of the WreckIt Rage Room in Savage. I am sure most of us, if not all of us, at one time or another had the desire to vent our anger or frustration by beating up something or destroying something.
There is a small segment of our population suffering from anger management issues and other psychological issues where venting rage through destructive behavior is practiced. My fear is that WreckIt Rage Rooms may codify for them such destructive behavior as OK and unwittingly encourage it.
I wonder what psychologists and psychiatrists think of WreckIt Rage Rooms?
Ken Dacas
Savage