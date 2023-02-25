The word socialism is derived from the Latin word sociare, meaning to combine or to share. This idea of sharing (socialism) is woven throughout the teachings of Christ. Throughout the history of civilization, governments have collected taxes to provide “socialized” benefits to its citizens that were too expensive for individuals to afford on their own.
The combining and sharing (socialism) of tax dollars provided services which, along with our capitalist economy, has given us the quality of life we enjoy today. After Karl Marx's Manifesto, the words socialism, socialized, socialist became synonymous with communism and filled with connotations of failure and government control.
Today, when liberals speak of the government providing a public service, such as universal health care, similar to Medicare, conservatives vilify it by calling it socialism, leaving many Americans shackled by high health care expenses, except most Medicare recipients. If all tax-funded programs or public services provided directly or indirectly back to its citizens from all levels of government equate to socialism, then the following are examples of socialism:
Who doesn't appreciate snow removed from public streets, roads and highways after a snowstorm? Who doesn't appreciate paved roads that allow one to travel across the country to destinations of choice? Isn't it reassuring to have staffed fire and police departments in times of emergencies? Aren't the well-maintained city parks, trails and playgrounds that make wonderful places to relax, enjoy the sounds and beauty of green space, meet friends for competitive play, take children to play or just watch your child compete on the ball fields?
What parent isn't grateful for swimming beaches staffed with lifeguards and libraries where you can get a book to read without paying for it? When buying groceries to feed one's family, isn't it reassuring knowing the food is safe, wholesome, properly labeled and packaged? When you, a family member or your pet gets sick, aren't you grateful that the drugs and medications you are given are properly labeled, safe and effective, if used as directed, unlike drugs sold on the street that could result in overdose or death? After the COVID-19 pandemic lock down, who isn't grateful for free transportation to and from our tuition free public schools?
Socialism adds benefits too expensive to afford on our own and it is “socialism” that provides the resources necessary to prevent unbridled capitalism from exploiting and running roughshod over American citizens. It is our shared responsibility and in our self-interest to ensure elected officials continue to provide the lifeblood necessary for “socialism” and capitalism to coexist providing Americans with amenities that enrich our lives.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake