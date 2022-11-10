A thank you to everybody after our Nov. 5 car accident on Panama Avenue.
The concern of the people passing by, the excellent care of the paramedics and the professionalism of the sheriff and police departments are appreciated very much. In spite of the trauma we endured, these kind people made us feel that everything would be OK.
The staff of Saint Francis hospital was also exemplary in their care for us. We are now at home recovering and cannot thank all of you enough for the help you gave us to get here.
Jim and Janet Lang
Pequot Lakes