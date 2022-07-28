Prior Lake resident and parent Lisa Atkinson has announced her candidacy for an at-large seat on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board, where four of the seven seats will be on the ballet in the November 2022 election.
Atkinson is an 11-year resident of Prior Lake. One of her children is a graduate of PLSAS and two others attend Prior Lake-Savage area schools.
According to a press release from the candidate, Atkinson has been involved in the school district as a parent volunteer and in her community, serving on the board of directors for the Prior Lake Players and her local homeowners social committee.
She is the vice president of sales and business development for Sumec, USA, an international apparel manufacturer, and holds a degree in business administration from the University of Mary.
Over the past year, Atkinson has attended school board meetings and met with the administration, according to the release.
“I believe all Lakers can achieve excellence and I am committed to ensure we provide a safe and productive learning environment so students can reach their highest potential,” she said. “I believe we must get back to teaching educational basics and equip our children with a strong foundation for their future. As a district, we need to evaluate our core class sizes, discipline policies, mental health programs and implement changes that will improve the overall academic experience of our Lakers.”
For more information, visit www.govotelisaatkinson.com.