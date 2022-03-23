On March 18, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools partnered with the Jordan and Shakopee school districts to work with students to address racial harm and discuss ways to create anti-racist environments that are welcoming for all learners.
The Minnesota Vikings’ C.J. Ham and actress/model Kuoth Wiel joined students in Caring and Committed Conversations to discuss school issues.
Seema Pothini, a race equity facilitator, and Sam Ouk, PLSAS director of equity and inclusion, along with counselors and administrators, also joined students in open discussions and presentations centered around improving school climate and building relationships.
Small groups of students shared and listened to one another on a variety of topics, then reported their findings to the larger group. The event allowed students to brainstorm ideas for their schools, as well as share their stories and points-of-view.
The school districts came together at McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center in Savage as part of their ongoing Achievement and Integration work designed to increase student achievement and create equitable educational opportunities for all students.