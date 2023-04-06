Legislation has been introduced in the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives requesting funding to upgrade and improve the Prior Lake and Spring Lake boat accesses.
Last week Spring Lake Association President Wesley Steffan and Prior Lake Association President Adam Proehl attended hearings in the House and Senate and testified to the urgent need of funding lake access improvements.
"Drought issues the past couple summers have amplified existing challenges with many of the boat launches in Scott County, especially on Prior and Spring lakes," said Steffan. “The current launches, constructed when boats were smaller and less powerful, are outdated. And in low water years, the boat launches don’t extend far or deep enough to safely get boats in and out of the local lakes.”
The bills to request funding, introduced by state Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, and Rep. Ben Bakeberg, R-Jordan, were heard in the Capital Investment Committee. The projects are just a few of the many infrastructure needs across the state being considered by legislators for possible insertion in a major bonding bill during the current session.
Last fall, both lake organizations led an effort raising emergency funds for temporary fixes for the Spring Lake access as well as the Sand Point access on Prior Lake. The Prior Lake Rotary, city of Prior Lake, Spring Lake Township and the Prior Lake Sportsman’s Club contributed to the repair bill approaching $10,000 ensuring that boaters could safely get their boats off the lake amid low water levels late last year.
Proehl, who previously testified for this measure at a Senate committee hearing, explained that last fall’s urgently needed repair was only a band-aid fix but long term, permanent repairs, which are supported by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, are "absolutely necessary."
"With lower than usual water levels possible again this summer, updating and improving the local accesses is a high priority, not only to the PLA and SLA but the DNR as well,” Proehl said. "Our mission as a non-profit lake association is to advocate and work with other private and public organizations to ensure our respective water bodies are accessible for public use. We’re grateful for the support of our local legislators and the DNR to accomplish just that.”
Proehl concluded with a word of caution stating that any funding for the local projects “will have many additional hurdles to clear at the capitol before they become law.”