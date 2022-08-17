A man and a woman were charged Thursday, Aug. 18, with reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, a day after officers responded to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest.
According to charging documents, Lorenzo Rozeluis Carey, 23, of St. Paul and Ciara Marie Mercado, 25, of Apple Valley were each charged with one count in Scott County District Court.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, around 2:24 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the reported residence after they received multiple calls of gunshots. Officers made a perimeter around the property where they heard about nine more gunshots coming from the front of the house, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers approached the man, identified as Carey, who no longer was holding a gun and took him into custody. Police later found the gun in his pants, according to the report.
The report also stated that Carey allegedly grabbed a gun that was stored in the bedroom he shared with Mercado after shooting off fireworks because he thought he heard gun shots. Carey said Mercado also had problems with an ex-boyfriend and wanted to go outside to protect the house. Carey later told police Mercado was the one who shot the gun to impress him, the complaint said.
Officers located spent firearm casings near the front of the house, along with 20 unspent firearm rounds on the garage floor. In a basement bedroom, officers found one empty firearm magazine, four spent shell casings and a black firearm case in a black bag. There was also a grey hooded sweatshirt on the floor, out of which several spent shell casings fell, according to the report.
When officers spoke to Mercado she allegedly denied even hearing gun shots, but indicated she believed Carey was just firing the gun to try it out because he just got it, according to the complaint. Eventually, Mercado admitted to firing the gun once and was placed under arrest.