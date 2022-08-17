Prior Lake police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, after responding to several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest.
According to a press release from the city, the suspects were taken to the Scott County jail and each booked on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Officers who arrived on the scene saw activity in the yard outside the home. As officers were dealing with the call, they heard an additional shot fired near the house, according to the release.
Officers also recovered a handgun. Nobody was injured and investigators were talking with several people. According to the police, there was no continued threat to the public.