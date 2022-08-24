Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked security workers with two large pieces of wood at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, filed Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the scene around 11:44 p.m. to investigate a report of a guest who had gotten into a physical altercation with employees at the casino's bell stand.
The complaint states that Will was seen on surveillance video coming from the RV park holding two two-by-four pieces of wood in his hands, allegedly saying he was "fed up with the system." He then demanded to speak with a security supervisor and, once confronted with her, started to swing at her and advance towards other security staff with the two-by-fours "in a threatening manner," according to the complaint.
The complaint says Will allegedly hit people with the two-by-fours, including a security guard who was reported to have suffered injuries from the attack and was treated by medical personnel.
The report also states that security workers diverted Will's attention and took the two-by-fours out of his hands, restrained him on the ground, stood him up and brought him to the bell stand office, where security staff then notified the police. Security restrained Will until police arrived on the scene and he was arrested and later taken to the Scott County Jail.