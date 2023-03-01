Tickets are on sale now for the Prior Lake Players Community Theatre's production of "Mary Poppins."
The Broadway musical is the classic tale of a magical British nanny who has a profound effect on every family she visits. The musical features such well-known songs as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
Performances:
- Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
- Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
All performances will be held at Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road SE in Prior Lake. Tickets start at $17.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3mgLNmc For more information on the Prior Lake Players and how to volunteer behind the scenes, visit https://plplayers.org/