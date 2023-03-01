PLP Mary Poppins

Tickets are on sale now for the Prior Lake Players Community Theatre's production of "Mary Poppins."

 Photo courtesy of Prior Lake Players Community Theatre

The Broadway musical is the classic tale of a magical British nanny who has a profound effect on every family she visits. The musical features such well-known songs as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Performances:

  • Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road SE in Prior Lake. Tickets start at $17. 

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3mgLNmc For more information on the Prior Lake Players and how to volunteer behind the scenes, visit https://plplayers.org/

