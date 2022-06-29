Credit River Mayor Chris Kostik announced the appointment of Mark McNeill of Prior Lake to the position of interim city administrator.
“Credit River became a City on June 7, 2021. The appointment of a city administrator was the next move for Credit River, and we couldn’t be more excited to have someone with Mark’s experience and expertise on board with us,” Kostik said.
McNeill has worked in city administration his entire career, including serving as city administrator in Mason City, Iowa, Savage, Shakopee and, most recently, Mendota Heights. He has held numerous state-wide and regional municipal leadership positions.
“I’m honored to have been chosen to help Credit River move into its next phase of development as a city,” McNeill said. “It is a rare opportunity for someone in my profession to help to organize a new city.”
Kostik said McNeill will work for Credit River for at least a year and that the city hopes to hire a permanent administrator in 2023.
McNeill stated that he is excited to work with Kostik and the city council as they address some immediate needs, as well as to “set the table” for when the first administrator comes on board. “Credit River is a beautiful community, and has a bright future,” McNeill said.