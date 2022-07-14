More than 30,000 fans attended this summer's Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake, organizers said.
"People were very happy with the great weather, (the) fast access to get into the park and (were) able to find a seat to enjoy the great music all night long," said Bruce Evans, a festival spokesman.
Prior Lake Rotary, which sponsors the annual event, plans to donate up to $325,000 from the event to community organizations, Evans said.
The two-night event included Rock Night, on Friday, July 8, which was headlined by Sammy Hagar and The Circle and also included Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker. Country Night, held Saturday, July, 9 was headlined by Alabama and also included Randy Houser and Ned LeDoux.
Tickets are already on sale for next year’s lineup, which includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, set to headline Rock Night on Friday, July 14, and Lady A, scheduled to headline Country Night on Saturday, July 15, organizers announced on Monday.
Lady A canceled a Lakefront Music Fest appearance in 2021 after a group member came down with appendicitis.
“We are thrilled to announce such top level artists for our 2023 headliners,” event director Michelle Jirik said. “The community’s ongoing support year after year allows us to continue to produce one of the premier music festivals in the Twin Cities.”
Additional artists for next year's concerts are expected to be announced in the coming months.