A multi-vehicle crash at a busy roundabout in Prior Lake late Saturday evening, Oct. 1, left two people hospitalized.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred at around 5:41 p.m. at the roundabout located at the intersection of Highway 13 and Eagle Creek Avenue.
According to the crash report, a Can-Am ATV was in the roundabout traveling southbound when a Nissan truck driven by an elderly Apple Valley man struck the ATV as it was coming around the roundabout. The driver of the truck had two children as passengers, ages 10 and 12. The elderly driver and passenger of the ATV were both thrown from the vehicle and were taken to a nearby hospital. There were no other reported injuries.
The ATV then continued, unmanned, across the road through the parking lot of the Viking Liquor Barrel and struck a parked Chevrolet in which two people were sitting, according to the crash report.
The ATV and Nissan were towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation.