The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Board of Commissioners met for the first time in 2023 in the MVTA Board Room at the Burnsville Bus Garage on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 4:30 p.m. In their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners welcomed two new members, elected leadership, and learned more about the work MVTA is planning for in 2023.
Chair Kevin Burkart, Vice Chair Dan Kealey, and Secretary/Treasurer Jon Ulrich were returned to their positions unanimously, each serving their second consecutive one year term in their respective leadership position.
“It will be a privilege to chair the MVTA Board for another year,” Burkart said, who also serves on the Prior Lake City Council. “We have a strong board composed of representatives of the seven cities and two counties we serve. Suburban transit providers serve a critical role in our regional transit network. Our innovative on-demand MVTA Connect service and special event transportation for the State Fair and other large-scale events have seen significant growth. On a down note, our fixed route service diminished with the pandemic. The federal government provided funding throughout the pandemic to maintain our existing operations. But it’s apparent our system will need to change. The board and staff are up to this challenge and the pursuit of better engineering our suite of transit services.”
Kealey said MVTA has been a model for other transit companies on how to run during difficult times.
“I’m proud to be a part of this leadership team and to keep delivering for our customers across the South Metro,” said Kealey, who also serves on the Burnsville City Council, “MVTA has been an innovator in suburban transit with on-demand curb to curb service, our response to covid disruptions, and focus on guest experiences, all models that other transit systems could learn from.”
Ulrich said he is eager to work with MVTA ensuring taxpayer dollars are going to the right place.
“I’m eager to continue the work of ensuring MVTA is a careful steward of taxpayer dollars and a reliable transit option across the South Metro,” said Ulrich, who also serves on the Scott County Board of Commissioners, “We’ve taken many major steps forward on my time on the board and I can’t wait to be part of the next ones.”
The Board also welcomed two new Commissioners: Savage City Councilmember Stacy Crakes and Rosemount City Councilmember Paul Essler. Crakes replaces retiring Commissioner Gene Abbott and was elected to the Savage City Council for the first time in November 2022 after serving on the Savage Planning Commission. Essler replaces Commissioner Bill Droste and has served on the Rosemount City Council since 2018.
The next MVTA Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4:30 p.m. and will be held in the MVTA Board Room at the Burnsville Bus Garage. Agendas, schedule, and other board and governance information can be found at www.mvta.com/about.