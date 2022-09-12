The Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash at about 12:49 a.m. on 240th St. East, just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Dennis Wayne Ensfield, 70, of New Prague, was killed in the crash.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a woman near the vehicle with injuries consistent with a motor vehicle crash, according to the press release.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram with two occupants was traveling westbound on 240th Street East when it failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway into a tree line, causing the vehicle to start on fire.
According to the sheriff's office, the front passenger, Debra Marie Henry, 67, of New Prague, exited the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Henry was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Regional Hospital in Shakopee. Ensfield was located in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office was assisted by New Prague Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.