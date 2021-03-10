Plans to build 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake are underway by the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
The 12 townhouse units (three buildings with four units each) will be located just east of the 170th Street and Toronto Avenue intersection.
The units are intended to offer affordable housing to low and moderate-income home buyers who live in the southwest metro earning 30-9080% of the area median income, which Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Land Development Director Chad Dipman said is around $103,000 for a household.
According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership’s 2021 Scott County Profile of the 49,479 households in the county, 11,591 pay more than 30% of their income toward housing costs and 4,174 are severely cost-burdened paying more than 50% of their income on housing.
“Affordable housing is needed everywhere, including Scott County,” he said.
The units in Prior Lake have been in the works for nearly three years as the organization worked to finalize the project details.
The land, which Dipman said is an “extremely expensive site to develop,” was donated to Habitat for Humanity.
A part of the development cost will be funded by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Impact Fund, he said.
Past that, other facets of the project such as stormwater management and tree removal and replacement will be financed through Habitat sponsorship and individual fundraising efforts.
Like other projects, the organization plans to subcontract some of the more technical aspects of the build, but will do the same with some of the exterior work due to limited volunteers within the county.
The pandemic also paused in-person volunteerism in early November which has slowed the construction process, said Senior Engagement Associate Shelby Schmidt.
“When volunteers do join us, we do have a partnership with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and they are going to help financially support the build and then also bring volunteers out and then help work to educate the community about the build that’s happening as well, so we can try to build up that volunteer base once we can have volunteers on site,” Schmidt said.
While the organization originally planned to rebuild a portion of 170th Street to bring it to residential street standard this spring, the city will now be rebuilding the road from the intersection to the Ponds Athletic Field.
“They are taking over the remainder of the design work and then construction of the road, so now we’ll be starting the buildings once they’re finished with the road, which we’re hoping is going to be this fall,” Dipman said.
Habitat for Humanity hopes to construct one of the buildings each year with a projected completion date of spring of 2024.
“It’s a hard project but we’re going to work our way through it and we’re excited to be able to provide affordable housing for people who already live in the area that are renting and presumably cost burdened — paying more than 30% of their income towards housing — and we can help transition some of those people into affordable ownership, which is good for everyone involved us, the owners, the community,” Dipman said.
Schmidt encouraged those interested in participating in the construction visit www.tchabitat.org/volunteer and join the volunteer list to be contacted once in-person volunteering resumes.