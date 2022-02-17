The Polar Plunge in Prior Lake is back for the 14th year in a row and is set to kick off this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake. The popular event is one of many polar plunges across the state that benefits the Special Olympics Minnesota.
The Prior Lake Polar Plunge will take place at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake and participants will begin plunging at 11 a.m.
According to the Polar Plunge Minnesota website, 100% of the proceeds raised during the events go toward helping SOMN provide year-round training and services to over 8,100 athletes across the state.
Molly Egan, senior manager of special events, said the event is also part of the the Law Enforcement Torch Run — a grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for SOMN and around the world.
“The Polar Plunge is an event where people raise money to jump into a hole cut in a frozen lake to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. This is the 14th year of the event in Prior Lake,” said Egan. “Members of the Prior Lake Police Department, Savage Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Shakopee Police Department helped start this event in Prior Lake and help make the event run from cutting the ice to volunteering in many other roles.”
Egan said the first SOMN polar plunge was in 1998 and has grown to 21 different locations across the state.
“It is our largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota,” said Egan. “This year, our goal is to raise $195,000 in Prior Lake and $3 million at 21 polar plunge events across the state. The Prior Lake Plunge will break the $2 million raised total in it’s 14 year history this year.”
Egan said she is excited to be part of this year’s event and looks forward to watching all the plungers jump into the freezing lake.
“My favorite part is the energy of the event,” she said. “Everyone is just excited to be doing something fun outside in the winter and even better, it’s all for a great cause.”
Egan said the temperature of the water will be a chilly 39 degrees and there are currently 588 plungers registered to take the plunge on Saturday. She added that event organizers expect to have over 600 plungers at the event.
According to Egan, SOMN serves over 6,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Minnesota. In addition to sports training, SOMN provides other programs such as free health screenings and Unified Champion Schools — a program that works to make schools in Minnesota more inclusive.
“Special Olympics Minnesota is a volunteer-driven organization and we couldn’t run any of our programs or events without our amazing volunteers,” said Egan.
The event is open to spectators. No parking is allowed on site but shuttles will be provided at four different locations.
For more information on how to register and view shuttle drop off sites, visit https://www.plungemn.org/events/prior-lake/