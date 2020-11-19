Two suspects were arrested in connection to a police chase that ended in a foot pursuit in Spring Lake Township Thursday afternoon.
Here’s what we know so far:
Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot in Carver County around 2 p.m. Thursday. The location of the vehicle, a black Cadillac Escalade, was made known through OnStar services and a Minnesota State Patrol officer began pursuing the vehicle around 3 p.m.
The vehicle sped down Fairlawn Avenue and upon reaching the three-way junction of Fairlawn and 190th Street East it crashed into the ditch of 190th Street.
The two male suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The state trooper following closely behind began to pursue one of the suspects and apprehended the individual in the field adjacent to Fairlawn Avenue. Stolen credit cards and an ID were recovered from the field.
Officers apprehended the other individual with a Scott County K-9 in the area of Vergus Avenue and 195th Street East.
Law enforcement believes the suspects may be connected to vehicle theft reports received earlier in the day.
“We had a number of theft calls called in in our area and in the county since the original stolen vehicle call came in,” Commander Brad Cragoe with the Prior Lake Police Department said.
The stolen vehicle will be searched for further evidence tomorrow, he said.
At one point a total of 14 police cars were on scene including officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Prior Lake Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol. A Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Fire Department Tactical Operations Unit vehicle also assisted on the scene.
According to a police scanner, a CodeRED alert was issued in the area during the pursuit.
CodeRED is a high-speed telephone emergency notification service offered by the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Public safety agencies can deliver pre-recorded information to targeted areas within the county via the service. Several types of situations can lead to a CodeRED being issued including Amber Alerts, evacuations, road closures, utility outages, tornadoes, flash floods and more.
This article will be updated as more details become available.