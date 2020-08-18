For decades the Lakefront Days festival has been a summer highlight for the Prior Lake community as residents make their way to Lakefront Park for live music, raffles, contests, family fun and more.
But due to the current health pandemic, this year’s Lakefront Days is taking on a new form.
To celebrate the 37th annual festival as well as 50 years of existence for the Prior Lake Chamber, the chamber is hosting 50 Days of Lakefront Days. The festival kicked off July 13 and will continue through Aug. 30 with a series of virtual and in-person events.
“It has changed due to COVID-19, but we still wanted to do a celebration,” said President of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce Sandi Fleck. “Lakefront Days is our biggest moneymaker for the chamber, so we wanted to take a little bit and continue to thrive and help our businesses.”
Community members can still register to participate in some of the ongoing events such as the Virtual Lakefront Days 5k Run/Walk and, in place of the annual opening night wine tasting, the Viking Liquor Barrel Stock Your Bar Raffle. Five raffle tickets will be drawn on Aug. 28 via Facebook live for prizes totaling over $3,000. The grand prize is valued at $1,300 and includes a $500 gift card to Viking Liquor Barrel, a Surly cooler, three cases of wine, one case of liquor and three cases of craft beer. Some items will be on display at Viking Liquor Barrel or shown on the Lakefront Days Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased for $5 via priorlakechamber.com or at Viking Liquor Barrel.
“All the proceeds, all the profits will be going to local businesses that have applied for money, so that's what we're doing. We're helping our local businesses as much as we can,” Fleck said.
Highmark Companies Golf on Main will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Golfers can make their way down Main Avenue to putt at mini golf holes decorated by local businesses.
“We’re closing down the street, it’s family friendly, we’re working with [Boathouse Brothers Brewing Company] so anyone that's playing will get a beverage of some type depending on their age or request,” Fleck said. “We're just thinking outside the box this year.”
Team captains can register their teams of four for a fee of $50 which includes a beverage, goodie bag, golf ball and T-shirt. Participants must bring their own golf club and will be assigned a starting point.
Lakefront Days and Edina Realty are also hosting a silent auction online. Items range from gift baskets, photography sessions and cupcakes to handcrafted goods and gift certificates. All proceeds will benefit local businesses and the bidding closes Aug. 30.
Though there aren’t hundreds of people at Lakefront Park with inflatables or a parade, Lakefront is still a fun way for the community to support local, Fleck said.
“It helps local businesses. It shows support of local businesses,” she said. “Our businesses, most of them live, work and play here, pay taxes here, so it's good to continue to shop local, shop often. That’s been our motto for years.”
Another Ladies Night Out is being planned by the chamber in September with an Oktoberfest theme.
The chamber continues to promote and support local businesses on its Facebook page, Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, and on its website. More information on Lakefront Days and event registration can be found on the chamber’s Facebook, the Lakefront Days Facebook and at priorlakechamber.com.