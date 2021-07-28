The 50th annual “Dueffert Open” is set to take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Montgomery National Golf Club and will be giving away a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Prior Lake High School football player.
Chris Dueffert, event organizer, said the golf tournament was started by his father, Bill Dueffert, 50 years ago just for fun but has evolved into something much more in the last few years.
“My father still plays in it and it was really just for fun back then,” said Dueffert. “A bunch of friends put a tournament together and it’s turned into a pretty big event where this year we will have 132 people.”
Dueffert said the event has since turned into a fundraiser starting in 2018 honoring his cousin, Todd Kane, who tragically died in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 7, 2017.
The Todd Kane Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a senior, varsity or junior varsity Prior Lake High School football player with a GPA of 2.5 or higher who has the best attitude.
“Todd was big into sports and back then went to Prior Lake High School. So, we started a scholarship and we thought this tournament would be a great way to raise money for it,” said Dueffert. “The football coaches at Prior Lake High School pick the player for the scholarship which amounts to $1,000 for their next adventure which is usually college. The coaches give it to the kid with the best attitude because if you knew Todd, no matter where he was, no matter what we were doing, no matter what was going on, he always had a great attitude.”
Remembering
Todd Kane Todd Kane, 42, was a resident of Rice Lake, Wisconsin but was raised in Prior Lake. Todd attended Prior Lake High School where he enjoyed many activities, especially football. During his junior and senior year he was the starting quarterback. He graduated in 1992 and briefly attended college in Winona afterwards.
Tim Kane, Todd’s older brother, said Todd was an extremely social person and made friends wherever he went.
“He is missed by a lot of people, and having played in the Dueffert Open every year since 1993 it seemed a natural fit to use it as a means to fund the scholarship in his name,” said Tim Kane. “Todd’s favorite sport by far was football. For a few years he volunteered to coach a youth league, despite having no kids or previous relationship with the kids on the team. A scholarship award for a local football player was the best way we could think of to keep his memory alive.”
Todd Kane is survived by his parents Joe and Connie Kane, his brother Tim Kane and his niece and godchild, Kaitlyn Kane.
Dueffert said a lot of people look forward to the golf tournament and he is excited to host another event with his co-event organizer and cousin, Bruce Dueffert.
“It’s almost like a class reunion for a lot of people because there’s a 132 people and most of the people, the players, are from Prior Lake or around Prior Lake,” said Dueffert.
Dueffert added that the event is currently full. For more information or to make a donation email Chris Dueffert at cdueffert@fairwaymc.com or Bruce Dueffert at bpdueffert@charter.net. For directions and course info visit www.montgomerynationalgolf.com or call 507-364-5602.