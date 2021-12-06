It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The 2021 Minnesota Holiday Lights Display Guide continues its festive list of the best holiday light displays in the Twin Cities Metro and across Minnesota for the fifth year in a row and features three cheery and merry homes in Prior Lake.
The guide is compiled by Mike Marcotte — a self-proclaimed Christmas enthusiast and Eagan resident — and features more than 100 light shows and currently has 115 displays, including in western Wisconsin.
Marcotte said he started the project in 2017 and continues to add to the ever growing list.
"The Guide first started in 2017. After the end of Holiday Lights in the Park at Lake Phalen, there wasn't a great spot to go look at holiday lights. And the newspapers stopped listing residential displays. So I decided to take matters into my own hands," said Marcotte. "As for this year's guide, I typically start planning for it right after the State Fair. Homeowners start to submit their displays in October and it goes live not too long after Halloween. Christmas creep is real!"
Marcotte said he got the idea from his own childhood when he and his family would go out to view beautiful Christmas holiday lights.
"I remember going out to look at holiday lights with my family when I was a kid," said Marcotte. "It was a fun, inexpensive activity, and it brought everyone such joy. I want to pass along that joy to others."
Marcotte also said he has several favorite holiday light displays that are definitely worth checking out.
"If I have to pick a paid business display, I really like Christmas in Color at Valleyfair. It's priced right and definitely has the wow factor. If you're looking for a neighborhood to check out a lot of displays, head to Inver Grove Heights. The city holds a lights display competition, making the stakes even higher," he said. "Soldiers 6, a nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to military vets, police officers and firefighters, has a display where Santa typically appears. If you're north of the city, check out Palmer's Christmas Lights Display in Rush City. It's a free, drive-thru display with 150,000 lights."
Marcotte encourages the community to take a drive this holiday season and view some of the homes and business because they put a lot of hard work into them.
"These homeowners pour so much of their time into these displays, and I can tell they're so proud of them," said Marcotte. "Many of them are synced to music, which isn't the easiest thing to do. This is more than putting a string of lights up around your mailbox. We're talking homes with 100,000 plus lights."
Through Sunday, Dec. 5, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Renee’s Limousines and DoubleTree by Hilton Roseville Minneapolis, along with Give Me The Mike, are giving away prizes. Those who visit the guide can sign up to win tickets to Winter Lights, overnight hotel stays, and even a private limo holiday lights tour for eight people.
Homeowners who want to show off their light displays are welcomed to list on the guide for free. For more information and to view a virtual map visit GiveMeTheMike.com.