Witches, skeletons and ghosts, oh my! These are just some of the spooky things you will see lurking around the community as Halloween creeps up next weekend.
There’s no need to fear because there are plenty of events to have a gourd time on Halloween in Prior Lake.
Whether you’re into chills and thrills or just want to celebrate with family and friends, here are all the places around town where you can trick-or-treat yo’ self!
Candy CrawlCandy Crawl is a daytime trick-or-treat event for Prior Lake’s youngest residents. The Candy Crawl begins at Prior Lake City Hall where children are invited to visit and receive a treat from each city department. After visiting city hall, the trick-or-treating fun continues at other participating downtown businesses.
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Place: City Hall, 4646 Dakota ST SE
Cost: Free
Eerie Encounters Halloween PartyFollow the frights to this spooktacular soirée and creep on in for live entertainment, drink specials and a free wicked photo experience. Got a BOOtiful costume? Slay your way to $2,000 cash in a costume contest. Enjoy live music by Sweet Sirens, tarot card readings and wicked photos.
Time: Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Registration for costume contest begins Friday from 8 to 10:30 p.m. and winners announced at 11 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29 & 30
Place: Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd NW
Cost: Event is open to the public
Info: Dress silly or scary, but please make sure you keep your face recognizable to match your ID. Masks are OK, but will need to be removed when presenting ID. Please leave fake firearms or weapons at home. For more info visit https://mysticlake.com/casino-and-promos/eerie-encounters-halloween-party
Trunk-or-TreatSt. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat and will feature food trucks provided by Brick Oven Bus Pizza and Pigs Unlimited.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Place: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd SE
Cost: Free
Info: To sign up a vehicle register at https://stpaulspriorlake.org/church/trunk-or-treat/
Community
Halloween PartyPrior Lake-Savage Area Schools invites the kids to enjoy games, prizes, inflatables, treats, individual and family costume contests, a haunted house and more.
Time: 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Place: Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Pt Rd SE
Cost: $5 ages 1-12, infants and adults are free. Parent supervision required for children under 9. Canned goods and monetary donations accepted for the CAP Agency.
Info: Visit the Community Halloween Party event page on Facebook.
Prior Lake Zombie CrawlHalloween enthusiasts and local establishment fans, Charlie’s on Prior has a special treat for you this Halloween. Enjoy the inaugural Prior Lake Zombie Crawl and get your costume together to hit the streets of Prior Lake for some spooky fun.
Time: 5 p.m. Complimentary golf cart rides to Charlie’s on Prior start at 9 p.m and awards at 10 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30
Place: Start at Boathouse Brothers Brewing, 16211 Main Ave SE, and end at Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW
Cost: Free
Info: Prizes for top three costumes. For more info visit the Prior Lake Zombie Crawl event page on Facebook.
Trunk or Treat Family Fun
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a family trunk or treat event with candy stops, a selfie station and friendly outdoor seating.
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31
Place: 16150 Arcadia Ave SE, Prior Lake
Drive-in Movie
Join Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church for a family-friendly showing of Disney Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” Come dressed in a Halloween costume and enter the photo contest to win prizes.
Time: 6:45 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 29
Location: 3611 North Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake
Cost: Free, but reservations are required at tchabitat.org/monster.