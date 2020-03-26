By now, the majority of people in the United States have received an added piece of mail: an invitation from the United States Census Bureau to respond to the 2020 census.
This year the U.S. Census Bureau has sent mailers to 95% of American households with either a unique census ID for the online questionnaire or the paper version of the survey. A study by the Pew Research Center found that about 78% of American adults said they would definitely or probably fill out the survey.
For those considering throwing that mailer away or who are unsure of how their answers have an impact, here’s a nuts and bolts guide to the census and why it matters:
What is the census?The census is a population and demographics count of every person living in the United States. It’s a decennial survey — meaning it occurs every 10 years.
The government’s ability — and responsibility — to make a population count is laid out in the first article of the U.S. Constitution.
“It’s set so that we can make sure that we have equal representation,” Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said during a recent presentation to the Scott County Board. “We don’t have any other way of making sure that our political districts are equal and fair without doing a count every 10 years.”
The 2020 census marks the first time in the survey’s 240-year history that respondents can fill out and submit their responses online. People may also respond via phone, with the mailed paper form or with the help of a census enumerator after April 1.
What is asked?The form asks respondents to provide a series of basic answers about the makeup of their household as of April 1, 2020. Questions include the number of people staying or living in a home, whether the home is owned or not, the name, age, date of birth, race and sex of each person in the home, the relationship of each person to the census respondent and whether each person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin.
The form also asks for the phone number of the main person filling out the census in each household so that the Bureau can follow up if there are any issues interpreting responses. All of the data collected by the Census Bureau is private and protected under federal law and cannot be released by the government until 72 years after the census date.
While the majority of the questions asked haven’t changed in decades, the 2020 census does provide greater freedom in some of the potential responses than previous surveys.
The questions on race now asks that people of all races write in how they identify and provides some examples on which groups might identify with each term. The write-in option was previously only offered to people who identified as Hispanic.
There’s a larger number of potential answers in the question on household relationships with the addition of “same-sex” and “opposite-sex” options for married and unmarried couples.
What isn’t asked may be equally as important to people filling out the census this year.
The Trump Administration decided in July to drop its plans for a citizenship question on this year’s forms after the Supreme Court rejected the administration’s argument that it was needed to enforce the Voting Rights Act.
The decision came after months of public posturing by both administration officials and voting rights advocates who found themselves on either side of the lawsuit, with many advocates arguing that it was an intimidation tactic meant to scare people living in the country illegally out of answering the census.
Even so, the Pew Research Center found in a January survey of 3,535 adults, 56% still believed the citizenship question was included in the census.
Why does it matter?For federal funding:
The federal government uses census counts to decide how to allocate tax dollars across a plethora of programs. An undercount in Minnesota means less federal funding of programs like Medicaid, student loans, special education, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers and highway and infrastructure projects among other things.
“These are tax dollars that we as Minnesotans are sending off to Washington,” Bower said. “The census is one of the ways we get them back, is through this count.”
A George Washington University study from 2016 found that Minnesota received about $15 billion in federal funding related to its 2010 census counts. Researchers at the university’s public policy institute estimated at the federal government distributes $1.5 trillion annually to programs across the country based on their census counts.
For political representation:
Census numbers are also used to divy up the U.S. House’s 435 seats. Seats are reapportioned after every census to match where the country has seen population growth and decline. Every state is given one House seat and the remainder are divided based on population size and to create equal sized districts within each state.
Minnesota has had eight congressional districts since 1973, but depending on growth in the state and the rest of the country that could change this year. According to Brower, Minnesota may lose its 8th congressional seat. Depending on the population growth of other states, the seat could be lost by a count of between 7,000 and 20,0000 people.
“Minnesota held on to it’s 8th congressional district by just 8,000 people (in2010),” Brower said. “It’s going to be very close as to whether we’re going to be able to keep that 8th district.”
“It’s very much in our capacity to make that up with a good count,” she added.
If the state does lose a district, a figher responses rates for the census means the Minnesota legislature will have a more accurate count of the state’s population and fairly can redraw districts to an equal size.
“It’s a matter of fairness across the board,” Brower said.” We don’t want to see maps drawn based on poor data.”