A tree intricately wrapped in lights and a bright “Merry Christmas” are catching the eyes of passersby on Eagle Creek Ave SE in Prior Lake.
For the third consecutive year, Knotty Oar Marina has put together a grand light display for the Prior Lake community to enjoy.
The large display was created using a 60-foot boom lift and over 35,000 lights, Knotty Oar Owner Thane Tande said.
Each branch of the tree, up to the twigs at the very top, was tediously wrapped by Assistant Manager Joe Perron with the help of some of the other Knotty Oar crew over the course of 10 days.
Tande said he always wanted to light up an old iconic ash tree that rested at the marina, but the tree had lived out its life before he could do so.
“As we were trimming we noticed a big beautiful oak and at that point I mentioned we need to light that thing up like Griswold's house,” he said.
Three years ago, the team lit up the tree and received an outpouring of calls, letters and support from the community and visitors. Families took their Christmas photos and couples got engaged under the tree.
This year, getting the light display up took a little bit more time than in years past, but community members were sure to call Tande to make sure they could count on the lights, he said. The response from the community has made putting the display together each year a rewarding experience, he added.
“We appreciate the community, the local businesses and our customers and it's just another one of our ways to give back. Especially with how hard this year has been we really wanted to make sure it was special, so we added a little more to it. We plan on tweaking it and having different little fun things to change each year,” Tande said.
Visitors can expect something different on display come New Year’s Eve, Tande said, as the Knotty Oar crew will be changing up the display to welcome 2021.
The light display can be seen at the Knotty Oar Marina located at 15862 Eagle Creek Ave. NE in Prior Lake.