The Democrat representing Scott County in the U.S. House and her Prior Lake Republican opponent in next year's election both support impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of his power and obstructing Congress, they announced this week.
Angie Craig in an open letter to constituents Sunday said it's clear Trump attempted to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating a potential rival, Joe Biden, by delaying military aid to the ally country.
"This is a clear abuse of power by a sitting U.S. President for his own personal gain," Craig wrote.
"My values would require the same vote if this were a Democratic President. It is about protecting our democratic values, about right and wrong, and about upholding my oath to the Constitution and the rule of law."
Rick Olson, a community volunteer and former Michigan legislator who announced his run against Craig in September, said it'd be hypocritical of him to oppose impeachment in Craig's position, though it might be more comfortable and convenient for him.
Congressional Republicans en masse have opposed impeachment, and Trump has repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong. Trump and other administration officials have said Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Biden and his son for accusations of corruption.
But Trump provided no evidence to House investigators and often ordered administration officials not to cooperate, Olson said in a written statement Monday, and the on-record evidence supports impeachment.
"This is not a hard decision, despite the anguish that Angie Craig tries to project. It is only hard if you are worried about how it will look politically," Olson said.
"It is my hope that courage in one's convictions and honesty are still regarded as virtues in today's rancorous politics."
The Democrat-held House will likely vote this week on whether to formally accuse Trump of wrongdoing and impeach him, which would send the question of whether to remove him from office to the Republican-controlled Senate.
The House began an impeachment inquiry in September after an anonymous whistleblower complaint claimed Trump had misused his power to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election, citing a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last summer.
A White House memo describing the president's call showed Trump asked Zelenskiy "to do us a favor" and investigate Trump's claims that Ukraine played a role in the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton's benefit and that Joe Biden as vice president stopped Ukraine's prosecution of the head of a gas company for which Biden’s son was a board member.
Trump’s administration also withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine shortly before his phone call, according to the Washington Post and several Republican senators.
Trump denied using the money as leverage to get his way. The aid was released a couple of days after the impeachment investigation began.
Biden and other government officials and international observers said the Ukrainian prosecutor at the time was soft on corruption and should be ousted, which eventually happened, according to The Associated Press and other news outlets. Biden has said he was carrying out U.S. policy.
Several current and former administration officials testified under oath to Congress that the military aid and a possible meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy at the White House were withheld deliberately to pressure Ukraine to start the investigations.
“I know that members of this committee frequently frame these complicated issues in the form of a simple question. Was there a quid pro quo?" said Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. "With regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes.”
Former national security adviser Fiona Hill said supporting Ukraine has become politicized amid Russia's ongoing attempts to attack American elections.
“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did," she said.
"This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves."
Trump and other Republicans throughout the inquiry have said their concerns over Biden and Ukraine are legitimate and called the Democrats' investigation a political sham. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina over the weekend said even what Democrats claim happened between Trump and Ukraine would be OK if true.
A few Republicans around the country have said Trump mis-stepped, including Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at The George Washington University Law School who was called as a witness by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.
"I have previously stated that a quid pro quo to force the investigation of a political rival in exchange for military aid can be impeachable, if proven," Turley said, but he thought the Democrats hadn't yet proved it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Fox News last week that he will be in "total coordination" with the White House during a Senate trial and sees "no chance" the president would be removed.