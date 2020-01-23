Charlie Vig never really gave up building.
The retiring chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community traded in construction sites for boardrooms decades ago. But friends, family and peers of Vig said his eight years as chairman show proof of his grandest project building important relationships across Scott County.
“His body of work has really been in working with the county and cities, and we’ve all been better for it,” said Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs.
Vig will step down on Jan. 31 passing the title to Chairman-elect Keith B. Anderson.
Bricklayer
Born in 1960, Vig was the youngest of eight siblings. The family moved to Shakopee from Eden Prairie in 1969, the same year the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community was recognized by the federal government. Vig’s father died shortly after the move.
As the tribe worked to establish its economic security and independence, so did Vig. He graduated Shakopee High School in 1978 and went to vocational school to become a mechanic. It was while pumping gas at a local station that Vig met Donna, now his wife of 39 years.
Together they raised sons Scott, Andy, Austin and Kevin and daughter Brooklyn. While Donna Vig pursued an education and career as a social worker, Charlie Vig took up masonry.
Andy Vig said his dad has always worked, bringing the kids along as he tackled new projects and side-jobs.
“We didn’t even know we were working,” Andy said. “We were just bonding with him. That’s how he bonded with us and how he still does today.”
In 1992, Vig took his first job with the Mdewakanton community overseeing three people as a project manager on the newly built Mystic Lake Casino. Over three years he worked his way up to vice president of facilities. By 1995, he was elected to the tribe’s Gaming Enterprise Board.
In the late-2000s, Vig’s name started to come up as a candidate for the tribe’s Business Council, the three-member group responsible for day-to-day operations of tribal government and for implementing the decisions of the tribe’s General Council, which comprises all adult enrolled members.
After initially pushing back on the idea, hoping to have more time with his growing children, Vig ran and was elected to the position of vice-chairman in 2012. When former Chairman Stanley Crooks died in August 2012, Vig took on the role.
"I was really hoping to have a four-year mentorship under Stanley to see if I even liked the job or could do the job," Vig said. "I was really comfortable with being the guy behind the guy, the second-in-command."
Vig said he had to learn quickly, figuring out how to continue the partnerships his predecessor had begun to foster with neighboring communities. He was formally elected to the role in 2016.
“I would say that he didn’t have to say much because his actions kind of spoke for him, because he had been working for the community his whole life,” Andy Vig said.
Bridge-builder
City and county officials point to Vig as the man who brought the tribe and surrounding communities together: someone who would explain Mdewakanton history and perspective while also finding common ground with others.
Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds said Vig was always a visionary and that he admired the tribe’s strong relationship with Shakopee under his leadership.
“He understands that our common past — though sometimes difficult — should not be a barrier to our mutually beneficial future,” Reynolds said.
Scott County Commissioner Mike Beard said that when Vig was elected in 2012, he could feel that the “turbulent” relationship between both communities was shifting.
"His compassion for his neighbor and his affinity for respect and peacrableness and unity where possible really comes to the fore when you work with the guy," Beard said. "I think frankly he was God's man for the moment."
Beard and Vig became acquainted around 2010, when Beard served as the state representative for Shakopee and Prior Lake and Vig was on Gaming Enterprise board.
Beard said the cities and county were at odds with the tribe at the time over a state proposal to add slot machines to Canterbury Park. When the two met at a Scott County Historical Society fundraiser dance hosted at Vig's hangar, they bonded over their love of aviation and flying.
Canterbury and the community eventually reached an agreement to drop the slot plan and partner on a shared marketing campaign.
"I think everyone (in county leadership) saw Charlie as a friend and neighbor," Beard said. "He really went out of his way to make sure that he was approachable and accessible."
Briggs said Vig's openness and willingness to sit down with someone over a meal or a drink was crucial to the close relationship that developed between the tribe and neighboring cities over the last decade.
“He is somebody that I look to emulate, and I’m going to miss him," Briggs said.
Legacy
The Scott County Board of Commissioners and the Prior Lake and Shakopee city councils this week declared Jan. 27 Chairman Charlie Vig Day in honor of the chairman's impact.
The proclamations note Vig's role in projects across the region: the newly opened South Water Treatment Plant serving his community and Prior Lake, the multimillion-dollar expansion of County Road 83, more than $30 million in infrastructure improvements.
Under Vig's tenure the tribe has given throughout Indian Country. Since 2012, the tribe has provided more than $218 million in economic development loans and $120 million for education, health care, infrastructure, and cultural preservation initiatives to other tribes.
Vig also worked hard with leaders from the Oceti Sakowin, or Seven Council Fires of the Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota nations, to preserve and protect sacred lands in the central Black Hills in a federal trust in 2012.
"You could see and just hear in my dad’s voice that he cared so much about the community. I think he looked at the community and everybody in there as almost his own family, and that’s kind of the Dakota way to care for your relatives," Andy Vig said.
But now the elder Vig says it's time to retire and return to working on custom Harley-Davidsons, flying his plane, traveling with his wife and enjoying his six grandchildren.
"I feel comfortable, and we’ve got some great, great leaders coming up that I have some high hopes for. And hopefully I’ll be here to help advise them or be on call if they want me," he said. "It will run without me."