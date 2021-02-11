Bliss Family Dental in Prior Lake was one of Minnesota Dental Association’s nearly 1,000 dental professionals volunteering at over 50 clinics across Minnesota for Give Kids a Smile, an annual event that provides free dental care for children in need.
On Friday, Feb. 5, Bliss Dental provided 13 children with routine cleaning exams and other treatments as time allowed, Bliss Family Dental Clinic Manager Jacalyn Ames said.
“We strongly believe that dental care as a whole for everyone is super important but especially for those kiddos just to start them off on the right track, to help them see even if they don't have that access to make them comfortable in a dental clinic and make them see that it is something that should be taken care of down the road,” Ames said.
Due to lack of proper dental care, staff did find a lot of tooth decay among the youth patients, she said.
Children and their families were provided with home care tips and information and resources from the American Dental Association.
This is the third time the clinic has participated in the annual event.
“We just really enjoy it and enjoy giving back and helping out the local community,” Ames said. “It's definitely something we’ll continue to do in the future.”
According to a press release from the Minnesota Dental Association, over half of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year — with the situation made worse by Minnesota ranking among the lowest-in-the-nation for reimbursement of government dental program fees and tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases for children and adolescents.
Nearly one in five children aged 5 to 11 years old has untreated cavities in their baby teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the last 18 years, Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 80,000 children and donated services valued at more than $24 million for Give Kids A Smile, the release states.
For more information about the Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile, visit mndental.org.