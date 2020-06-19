The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the body recovered from Prior Lake on June 15 as 43-year-old Kevin Charles Webb, of Shakopee.
Webb's body was recovered from Upper Prior Lake around noon on Monday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.
Webb's cause of death was freshwater drowning, the medical examiner said.
At 7:20 a.m. Monday, June 15, Scott County Dispatch received a report of a possible missing boater on Prior Lake. The missing person had not returned home from a day of fishing and boating the day before.
Law enforcement responded to the Knotty Oar Marina and found Webb's unoccupied pontoon and cell phone on a boat slip, along with some personal belongings floating nearby.
A search began immediately with responders from multiple agencies, both on the water and shoreline. Webb's body was found near his boat.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how this person went into the lake,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one.”
Webb grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa and later moved to Shakopee where he lived with his family, according to an online obituary. He worked in the auto industry and enjoyed boating, fishing, motorcycles and shooting guns with friends at the range. Most of all, the obituary said, Webb enjoyed spending time with his wife and children.
An online GoFundMe account has been created to support Webb's family. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised more than $14,000 toward its $3,000 goal.
The Prior Lake Police Department, Prior Lake Fire Department, Carver County Dive Team, Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Mdewakanton Public Safety, and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the case.