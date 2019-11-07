Prior Lake-based builder Key Land Homes earned a Reggie Award from Housing First Minnesota for one of its homes last month, the company recently announced.
A five-bedroom, 3,900-square-foot custom model home in Woodbury that was in the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes won the prize, according to a news release. Reggie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design, construction quality and value as judged by other builders and industry professionals.
“Homes that earn our coveted Reggie Award are truly the best of the best,” Housing First Executive Director David Siegel said in a written statement.
Gary Horkey, president of Key Land, called the announcement "the perfect reward to our team and all of the people who dedicate their time and talent into making our homes truly special."