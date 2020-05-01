Charlie's on Prior is going up for sale this weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic and state limits on restaurant business, the property broker said late Friday.
Jeff Young, who also sold the property for the restaurant's construction five years ago, said it would hit the market May 2. There's no asking price, but bids will be accepted through June 1.
"With the COVID crisis and not being able to open up the restaurant, it’s killing their business," Young said. "It's just a tough situation."
Charlie's owner Jeff Petschl didn't immediately return a phone message requesting comment Friday evening. This week he was one of several Prior Lake restaurant owners and city officials who urged Gov. Tim Walz to allow dine-in service in their establishments with certain safety precautions in place.
Walz weeks ago limited restaurants to take-out and delivery service to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is most often mild but has killed more than 300 Minnesotans and hospitalized more than 1,000 since mid-March, according to the state Department of Health.
Walz this week extended at least to mid-May.
"I don't understand what makes restaurants the villain here," Petschl said in an interview April 27, pointing to the food safety and capacity regulations in place. "I think everybody should be open."
Petschl and other owners said they'd take several steps, such as by requiring reservations, distancing tables and sanitizing more often if state restrictions eased.
Walz has dialed back some of his recent executive orders, such as by allowing golf courses to open and local retailers to reopen with curbside pickup.
But he has repeatedly said the changes would be gradual rather than an off-on switch and that public health and the economy aren't separate concerns. On Thursday he said Minnesota's case numbers are lower than most other states, protecting hospitals from being overwhelmed, because people are taking social distancing seriously.
The virus often spreads through coughing or even breathing near other people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're trying to continue to thread that needle," Walz said.