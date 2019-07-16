A new co-working space in Prior Lake will give on-the-go professionals a place to work, meet and relax, its owners said at a ribbon-cutting earlier this month.
Integrated Spaces, located on the third floor of downtown's Rock Creek Building, is the first co-working space in Scott County, Shakopee husband-and-wife duo Gene and Andrea Grugal said at the event on July 11.
The two opened Integrated Accounting and Tax, a payroll, accounting and tax business, in 2013 and added the co-working space to their office.
Gene Grugal said around half of the businesses in the 500-member Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce are home-based and many, such as sales employees, are often on the move.
"They can come here to a quiet place to work and stay caught up on the day," he said, adding he also hopes to build a culture of collaboration and innovation and encourage business downtown.
"We need restaurants, we need food, and a lot of other great things in downtown so we can continue to thrive, continue to grow and really take advantage of the wonderful community that is Prior Lake," Grugal said. "We didn't think you should have to cross the river to get to a nice co-working space."
The office combines corporate, cafe, and lounge design elements; there's a couch, two booths, bar-style seating along the windows, hanging bubble chairs and a conference room table.
Clients also have access to a coffee bar, flat screen television and, of course, wireless internet access.
Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs said it's a great addition to the area and city officials have often been asked about where to find a collaborative work space.
Coworking Resources, a company gathering data on the industry, estimates there'll be roughly 26,000 co-working spaces worldwide by 2022.
A report by The New York Times on WeWork, a New York company with hundreds of co-working spaces around the world, said at least 30 percent of the company's member users belonged to an existing large business, and many specifically sought out an office-like environment.