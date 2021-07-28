After 37 years, the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce is rebranding Lakefront Days to Prior Lake Chamber Fest. The name might be different, but the goal is still the same — supporting local businesses.
Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2021 will be held Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.
Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber transitioned Lakefront Days to Prior Lake Chamber Fest due to the pandemic affecting how local business owners ran their businesses in 2020.
"Chamber Fest has been invented for 2021 due to the fact that we did go through a COVID 2020 and we wanted to change up Lakefront Days," said Fleck. "The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce supports businesses and so we wanted to focus on local businesses to encourage our residents to continue to shop local."
Fleck said it's the chamber's policy and mission to support local businesses in the area.
"It's also to continue to show that they exist and that our residents and other people visiting our town should frequent them," said Fleck.
Chamber Fest 2021 will feature several main attractions including the following:
Friday wine and beer tasting
Chamber Fest kicks off Aug. 6 with the return of the popular downtown wine and beer tasting with vendors from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All booths must be set up by 6 p.m. and taken down after 9 p.m.
Fleck said the chamber took some of its most popular events from Lakefront Days and will be applying them in a different setting this year.
"Our wine testing business expo has been very popular and so we decided we would have it on Main Avenue," said Fleck. "Viking Liquor Barrel will be there giving all the beer and wine. It will be an enclosed 21-and-over event, bring an ID. No pets will be permitted unless they are working pets."
No strollers or kids' carriers will also be permitted at the wine and beer tasting event.
Main Avenue and parking lots that are close to Main Avenue will be closed off for the tasting. Tickets are $20 per person or $25 at the door. Entrances will be at the intersections of Main Avenue and Dakota Street or Main and Hastings avenues.
Advance tickets may be purchased online or at Viking Liquor Barrel, 16290 State Hwy 13 or the Prior Lake Chamber office, 4785 Dakota St. SE.
Golf on Main
Golf on Main, sponsored by Buckingham Companies, will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The event costs $10 per player, who must bring their own putter. A goodie bag, golf ball and scorecard will be provided. Golf balls are sponsored by New Creations Child Care and Learning Center. A Vendor Village featuring food trucks and stationary parade will also take place this day.
Golf on Main will consist of parties of two or four. Participants may decorate their mini putt-putt hole that represents their business. The chamber is seeking businesses to decorate and display their business on Main Avenue in a putt-putt course style. Visit the Chamber Fest website to sign up a team of two or four people.
Medallion hunt
Saturday's event will also feature a medallion hunt sponsored by Ekim Orthodontics. The chamber will be posting eight clues starting on July 24. The clues will be posted at 8 a.m. on the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Clues will be every other day (July 24, 26, 28, 30 and Aug. 1, 3, 5, 7). The winner(s) that finds the medallion will receive $200.
Stationary parade
Fleck said the chamber wanted to continue Saturday's family-friendly event tradition with a full parade.
"We know everyone's favorite event is the parade," she said. "Due to COVID and our planning process, we didn't know if things were going to open up, not open up, masks or no masks. So, working with the City of Prior Lake and the police chief, we decided we put the parade on hold this year so we are having a stationary parade. Local businesses will be able to showcase what they have."
Prior Lake Chamber Fest 2021 will also feature inflatables sponsored by Classic Gymnastic on Saturday between 2-5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy them for free.
For more information visit www.priorlakechamber.com/chamber-fest/ or call the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce at 952-440-1000.