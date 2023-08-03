Mazopiya

Natural food market Mazopiya has closed its store in Prior Lake after 12 years of serving the local community.

The market, run and owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, offered numerous food products, including juices and smoothies, deli foods, honey, syrups and olive oil — many of which came from Native American vendors.

