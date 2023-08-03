Natural food market Mazopiya has closed its store in Prior Lake after 12 years of serving the local community.
The market, run and owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, offered numerous food products, including juices and smoothies, deli foods, honey, syrups and olive oil — many of which came from Native American vendors.
Mazopiya also offered classes, catering options, a bar area for coffee, juices and smoothies, and various home products.
The market’s last day was Friday, July 21.
“After 12 years of serving the local community, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) closed its Mazopiya retail location,” the SMSC wrote in a provided statement. “We are grateful to the market’s loyal customers and staff for their support over the years.”
While the retail location has shut its doors, many of Mazopiya’s popular products and services will still be available.
Mazopiya’s catering options, according to the SMSC, will now be offered through Playworks. Additionally, the SMSC is currently in the process of developing ways to still provide popular food items, including Wozupi Tribal Gardens maple syrup and wild rice bowls.
Customers can also visit Dakotah! RECHARGE in the Dakotah! Sport and Fitness public lobby for healthy foods and drinks like Mazopiya’s smoothies and juices. Hoċokata Ti’s gift shop will also continue to sell products from Native-owned businesses, which includes food items like wild rice, syrups, oils and honey.
The SMSC encourages people to stay on top of updates via Mazopiya’s website at mazopiya.com.