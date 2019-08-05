Prior Lake Fitness has taken the place of BRX Fitness, which closed its doors in May near downtown.
The new fitness club in Northgate Center is run by former BRX instructors Denise Honigschmidt, Sue Hansen and Mary Gleason and features such diverse classes as boot camps and barre, kettlebell, cycling and yoga.
After BRX gave its members a two-month closure notice, Honigschmidt and Hansen said they immediately wanted to do what they could to keep the club’s members together.
“We all met and started brainstorming what we could do,” Hansen said. “Everyone said they didn’t want to leave because we had created a family.”
Northgate Center owner Kevin LaCassse offered Honigschmidt and Hansen an opportunity to not only keep the space but expand it, so they took it.
Prior Lake Fitness now stretches into the former space of Bridges Area Learning Center, which relocated this summer. According to Hansen and Honigschmidt, renovations include a new yoga studio and cycling studio, which they hope will be finished and ready for use within the next two to three weeks.
Honigschmdit said the former club’s single studio space could barely accommodate the 15-20 members who would attend popular classes. The expansion, she said, will allow more than one class to run at a time and will provide more options.
“Small, subtle changes are really nice,” Honigschmidt said. “Even fresh paint, different colors, remodeling the bathrooms and just making it inviting.”
Prior Lake Fitness members Kris Tadian and Pam Petersmyer both came from BRX and say they are exceedingly pleased with the recent changes.
“All of our favorite classes are still here,” Petersmeyer said. “It’s just nice that it’s a little more structured and teachers have more freedom to do what they want or cater it to our needs.”
The first week of classes at Prior Lake Fitness is free for all new members, and the club often hosts social events in the evenings. Hansen said that new members can expect to see different, “more up-and-coming” types of classes on the schedule, including a new dance class called Oula.
“Here, no matter how I feel, it’s a family thing,” Hansen said. “There’s a lot of options out there, but the members here have kept me here.”
Information on class schedules can be found at priorlakefitness.com or by calling 612-306-0088.
A BRX co-founder declined to comment on the closure.