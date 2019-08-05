A downtown Prior Lake acupuncture clinic and health store now has its own yoga studio.
TriFusion Yoga Collective opened Aug. 1 on Dakota Street and offers classes in several yoga varieties Monday through Friday and on Sunday mornings. Some hour sessions are more or less meditative or physically active, for example, and some are aimed at kids or athletes, owner and co-instructor Lauren Drilling said.
"I feel really strongly about people being able to have authentic experiences," she said. "Pretty much anyone can do yoga."
The studio expands on TriFusion acupuncture business less than a block away. Drilling, licensed as an acupuncturist by the state's medical board, has had a downtown location for around four years and also oversees a similar shop in Mason City, Iowa, that she visits once a week.
Western yoga is based on a subset of ancient Indian physical and spiritual traditions and focuses on a series of stretches, poses and movements.
Classes can be found around Prior Lake, including at Dakotah! Sport and Fitness and accompanied by goats at the Gray Hobby Farm in Credit River. But Drilling said hers is the only studio in town dedicated specifically to yoga, as far as she knows.
The room is big enough for a dozen attendees at a time who pay $12-$15 for an hour or so.
Several turned out for last Sunday's 10:30 a.m. session. Drilling spoke about yoga's attempt to reconnect practitioners' bodies and minds after the disruption of trauma or everyday stress. Attendees spread over their mats, flexing and stretching in time with their breaths as soft music played and salt lamps glowed.
Yoga for many people is just another workout, Drilling said earlier, but she wants to focus on the meditative and mental aspects as well in her new studio. She's been teaching yoga in other settings for about 15 years.
Salt lamps, bracelets and necklaces, granola bars made in Burnsville and other items are for sale, too. Drilling said the selection emphasizes small businesses and local providers.
Drilling's approach seems to be working so far; some of the clients Sunday said it was already their second session at TriFusion just three days after it opened. Melissa Makarewicz said she appreciated the small and comfortable space as opposed to a big gym class.
"I love it," agreed Shannon Geiger of Credit River. "There's a lot of different options and different teachers as well to kind of switch it up."
The studio is located at 4769 Dakota St. SE #4. More information and class schedules are online at trifusionacupuncture.com/yoga.