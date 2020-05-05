Updated 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5
Charlie's on Prior went up for sale last weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic and state limits on restaurant business, the owner and property broker said.
Jeff Young, who also sold the property for the restaurant's construction five years ago, said it would hit the market May 2. There's no asking price, but bids will be accepted through June 1.
The restaurant remains open for takeout business in the meantime.
Charlie's owner Jeff Petschl on Tuesday said sales are down to a fraction of normal and that the state hasn't done enough to help. Last week he was one of several Prior Lake restaurant owners and local officials who urged Gov. Tim Walz to allow dine-in service in their establishments with certain safety precautions in place.
"We're hoping to open; that's still our goal, that's still our priority," Petschl said. But without more guidance on how or when normal business could return, it's better to try to sell a still-open restaurant than a closed one, he added.
"This is not a drill for us," Petschl said. "I wouldn't play games with my business, my family and my employees."
Walz weeks ago limited restaurants to take-out and delivery service to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is most often mild but has killed more than 450 Minnesotans and hospitalized more than 1,300 since mid-March, according to the state Department of Health.
Walz this week extended closures at least to mid-May. Petschl said conversations among local businesses and officials and the state administration have made it sound like some restrictions could last months.
"If it's August or September, it's game over," Petschl said Tuesday.
Petschl and other owners have told the state they'd take several steps, such as by requiring reservations, distancing tables and sanitizing more often if the restrictions eased. Petschl said he believes his restaurant would be as safe as any other open business with those steps.
Walz has dialed back some of his recent executive orders, such as by allowing elective health care procedures to resume and for local retailers to reopen with curbside pickup in recent days.
But he has repeatedly said the changes would be gradual rather than an off-on switch and that public health and the economy aren't separate concerns. Last week he said Minnesota's case numbers are lower than most other states, protecting hospitals from being overwhelmed, because people are taking social distancing seriously.
The virus often spreads through coughing or even breathing near other people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're trying to continue to thread that needle," Walz said.
Petschl said fast-serve restaurants are doing all right under the limits — he also owns two Lago Tacos around the Twin Cities that aren't for sale. Federal loans and payroll assistance have helped, but he didn't want to dig deeper into debt without business coming in.
"This was a business decision," he said.