The Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners are offering free classes during the next two months at several southwest metro libraries.
No registration is needed for the classes, which will cover several topics, including pollinator-friendly gardens and indoor gardening with terrariums and succulents.
Here's the schedule by location:
Chanhassen Library
Classes are Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 7711 Kerber Blvd.
- Nature heals: Feb. 13.
- Fun with herbs: Feb. 20.
- Food preservation: Feb. 27.
- Indoor gardens: March 5.
- Lawn care: March 12.
- Container gardening: March 19.
Chaska Library
Classes are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 3 City Hall Plaza.
- Indoor gardening: Feb. 12.
- Container gardening: Feb. 19.
- Food preservation: Feb. 26.
- Fruit trees in the landscape: March 4.
- Grow a pizza garden: March 25.
- Fun with herbs: March 18.
Norwood Young America Library
Classes will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 314 Elm St. W.
- Fruit trees in the landscape: Feb. 8.
- Indoor gardening (make and take): March 14.
- Grow a pizza garden (make & take): April 18.
Prior Lake Library
Classes will be Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at 16210 Eagle Creek Ave.
- Gardening for pollinators: Feb. 10.
- Composting: Feb. 24.
- Indoor gardens (make and take): March 2.
- Nature heals: March 9.
- Food preservation: March 16.
- Trees 101: March 23.
Shakopee Library
Classes will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 235 Lewis St. S.
- Lawn care: Feb. 11.
- Pests in the garden: Feb. 18.
- Fruit trees in the landscape: Feb. 25.
- Nature heals: March 3.
- Composting: March 10.
- Food preservation: March 17.
Waconia Library
Classes will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at 217 S. Vine St.
- Fairy gardens: March 3.
- Container gardening: March 10.
- Fun with herbs: March 17.
- Food preservation: March 24.
- Nature heals: March 31.
- Grow a pizza garden (make and take): April 7.
Watertown Library
Classes are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 309 Lewis Ave. S. #2.
- Gardening for pollinators: Feb. 29.
- Fruit trees in the landscape: March 14.
- Grow a pizza garden (make and take): March 28.