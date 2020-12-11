The Prior Lake City Council unanimously voted not to declare a local state of emergency at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in case numbers, a recommendation came before the council for Mayor Kirt Briggs to declare a local state of emergency for three days as well as a resolution to extend the declaration for an indefinite amount of time.
If passed, this would have allowed city staff to suspend compliance with normal policies and procedures in order to respond efficiently.
The declaration was to be passed within the city’s consent agenda, but was removed for discussion.
Councilmember Annette Thompson led the discussion stating that the current circumstances didn’t justify the emergency declaration.
In support of Thompson, Councilmember Braid said “the situation that we’re facing now is similar to the situation that we were facing back in March. I don’t think declaring a new state of emergency is warranted currently.”
Braid said it was also important to him that the council met in-person whenever possible.
Councilmember Burkart echoed the sentiments of his fellow councilmembers stating he was unsupportive of the proposed declaration due to the parameters that would come with it such as its unspecific timeline.
'Extraordinary circumstances'
Monday’s meeting was held virtually with all councilmembers and city staff attending the meeting remotely and the public viewing via a live stream.
According to the meeting agenda, it was determined by the mayor, city manager and city attorney that “an in-person meeting is not practical because of the COVID-19 health pandemic.”
At a previous city work session, the council had agreed they should always meet in-person except in "extraordinary circumstances" or if a state of emergency had been declared, which motivated Briggs to bring the declaration before the council. The declaration could then be removed swiftly so they could return to holding meetings in the chambers, he said.
“My thought in being supportive of passing an emergency declaration was solely to say I would like us to get back into the council chambers as soon as possible. For us to be operating in this virtual environment is to me a highly unusual situation,” Briggs said. “It just distances us from our constituents, it distances us from our ability to be accountable for citizens and that to me was the primary impetus for requesting it to the manager. But if we are going to be meeting in this virtual fashion to me it is extraordinary because the sooner we can get back to the council chambers from my perspective the better off.”
With change as the only constant within the pandemic and nearly a month until the next meeting of the city council, Wedel felt the declaration would allow the council to respond quickly in an emergency situation. Should an outside contractor be needed to complete snow plowing in Prior Lake due to an outbreak within the public works crew, the declaration would give them the power to do so, he said as an example.
It was noted that the mayor has the authority to declare a three-day emergency at any time, should it be necessary and that the council would have to vote to extend the declaration.
Prior Lake City Hall has been closed to the public since Nov. 20 and remains closed until further notice.