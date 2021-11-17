The City of Prior Lake declared Saturday, Nov. 27, as Small Business Saturday at its latest city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as well as approving a resolution of a wetland replacement plan for the Villas at Crest Woods development.
According to American Express, Small Business Saturday was first observed in the United States on Nov. 27, 2010, as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday — which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
“Small Business Saturday is a national wide event that promotes our small businesses in the community,” said Councilman Zach Braid. “Friday is Black Friday and Saturday is what we know as Small Business Saturday.”
Mayor Kirt Briggs read a proclamation which stated that the city celebrates small businesses and the contributions they make to the local economy and community.
“Small businesses employ 47.1% of the employees in the private sector in the United States and 56% of shoppers reported they shopped online with with a small business on Small Business Saturday in 2020,” said Briggs. “More than 50% of consumers who reported shopping small endorsed a local business on social media or shopped at a local business because of a social media recommendation.”
Briggs also encouraged residents to keep supporting local businesses throughout the year.
“I urge the residents of our community, and communities across the country, to support small businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year,” he said.
VILLAS AT CREST WOODSAccording to a city council agenda report, Prior Lake Development LLC will replace wetlands at a 2:1 ratio through the purchase of wetland bank credits deposited in an account in the Minnesota Wetland Bank administered by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. The total amount of wetland provided will be 3,484 square feet (approximately 0.08 acres).
Prior Lake Development recently submitted a Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act Notice of Decision application to the BWSR proposing to develop parcels located at 13755 and 13855 Crest Ave. in Prior Lake into 61 single-family residential home lots. The project also proposes to install utilities, a cul-de-sac, several streets, infiltration basins, sidewalks, curb and gutters, according to city documents.
As a result for grading for development of home lots and associated infrastructure, approximately 0.04 acres of wetland will be impacted.
A wetland delineation was conducted by Anderson Engineering of Minnesota on Aug. 2, 2019, at the parcels located at 13755 and 13855 Crest Ave. A total of seven wetlands were identified and delineated on-site and a complete delineation report and WCA application was submitted to the City of Prior Lake on Oct. 1, 2019. The wetland boundary at the parcel was then reviewed and approved by the city in on Dec. 4, 2019.
To view the resolution visit the City of Prior Lake’s website at https://www.cityofpriorlake.com/home