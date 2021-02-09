The Prior Lake Public Works Department is adding some city trails to its snow removal operation to increase outdoor recreation opportunities. Trails will be plowed when time and conditions allow.
Downtown streets will continue to take first priority in the city’s plow operations, but after, the snow will be tackled by public works crews in three tiers.
Tier one is the trails and sidewalks identified as school routes, which have always been the next step in the operation. Following a snow event, these routes will be plowed before the next school session, Public Works Director Andy Brotzler said.
“Tier two trails are trails and sidewalks that are along city collector roads that we have historically taken responsibility for plowing,” he said.
Tier three is new to the list and includes trails primarily within the city’s park system.
“The approach that we are taking with those trails to try and create more outdoor recreational opportunities for the community is that when time, resources and conditions allow, we will work to plow those tier three trails,” Brotzler said.
This means it may be days or weeks before public works crews are able to clear trails after major snowfall events. The downtown snow removal operation itself takes about six hours to complete after a typical snowfall, he added.
Available equipment and individual trail conditions are also factors that will determine if a trail is cleared by public works.
“Some of these trails through the parks may have a little steeper grades to them and curves and stuff and so it is something that we're going to pay attention to that we're not going to put personnel, equipment or property at risk to plow these trails,” Brotzler said. “If we end up with difficult conditions where trying to get equipment through there would put anyone of those things at risk or at jeopardy we’re going to suspend operations on that trail or those trails.”
Adding trails to the department's current operations has gone well so far this winter, Brotzler said, as fewer and lower amounts of snowfall have allowed crews to often make it through all three tiers before more snow arrives.
The third tier isn’t one the public works department plans to have expand its budgetary or equipment needs, but one crews will take on only after priority areas have been taken care of, he said.
The addition of trails to the snow removal operation helps facilitate recreational opportunities during the pandemic, Brotzler said.
“Part of it is the ongoing pandemic and recognizing that more people are at home, more people are potentially looking for opportunities to get outside for recreational purposes,” he said. “Then also, the infrastructure that we have in place, being able to expand the use or the amount of time that people can use the city's infrastructure through these trails I think is a good thing for the community.”
A map of trails and sidewalks plowed by the city can be found by visiting the "Snow Plowing" webpage on cityofpriorlake.com.
Residents can sign up for city snow plowing alerts on the city’s website to be notified of scheduled plowing and parking restrictions.