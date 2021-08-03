An 18-year-old college-bound student and his best friend are $200 richer after winning this year's Medallion Hunt sponsored by Ekim Orthodontics and presented by the Prior Lake Chamber Fest.
Kyle Nordling, 18, and his best friend, Kendall Stewart, figured out the clues posted by the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce on it's official Facebook page, locating this year's medallion at Boathhouse Brothers Brewing before all clues were released.
"I looked at it four or five days ago after the second clue came out and then I looked at the clues yesterday and instantly just went to where that was," said Nordling. "I put the pieces together rather quickly, but looking back I may have interpreted the clues differently than intended so I might have been a little bit lucky."
Nordling said his family has participated in the medallion hunt since he was a child but this is the first time he has actually found it.
"As long as I can remember, I always looked for it. We used to go geocaching as a family so when we found out about the medallion hunt I was about 7 or 8 and we would always look for it," said Nordling. "This year I decided I was really going to find it."
Nordling said finding the medallion was a group effort and couldn't have done it without the help of his family and his best friend.
"My dad texted a picture of the clue in our family group chat and we brainstormed. My brother and I also put where we thought it was," said Nordling. "I happened to be in the car with one of my close friends, Kendall, and we just drove to Boathouse where I thought it was going to be and sure enough there it was. It was a little help from everybody. Kendall helped me look once we got to Boathouse."
Nordling said he is happy he actually found the medallion this year after leading other people to it first in past years.
"Every year we seem to be right on top of where it is. It felt pretty cool to finally be the one to find it," he said. "A lot of years we led people to it by accident and then they find it which is no fun."
As far as how Nordling and Stewart will spend the $200 prize, he said he will it use it towards his education.
"I actually forgot about the prize, it was just about finding the medallion," said Nordling. "It's really cool to keep it. I'm going to college so hopefully I'll use it there."