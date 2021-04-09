Comedian Bill Burr is coming to the Mystic Showroom for two stand-up shows on Saturday, Oct. 2. The first show will be at 6 p.m. and the second show will be at 10 p.m.
A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation and has achieved success in television, film and on stage. Burr’s film credits include “The King of Staten Island,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “The Heat.”
Burr is well-known for his appearances on hit television shows like “The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad” and his animated Netflix series, “F Is for Family.” His “Monday Morning Podcast” is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.
Tickets to see Burr at 6 p.m. or 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 go on sale April 9, starting at $69. Call the Mystic Lake box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.