Nuvera Prior Lake

Fiber and conduit arrives at the Nuvera facility in Prior Lake. The company’s Gig Cities Project builds fiber optics right to the home.

 Courtesy Photo/Nuvera Communications, Inc.

Nuvera’s “gig cities” fiber infrastructure project is beginning its second year of building and connecting customers in Prior Lake, according to a press release from the city.

Nuvera Communications, Inc. is a Minnesota broadband provider. It currently serves residents and businesses in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Elko New Market, Savage, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and surrounding communities.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

Tags

Events