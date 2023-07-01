Nuvera’s “gig cities” fiber infrastructure project is beginning its second year of building and connecting customers in Prior Lake, according to a press release from the city.
Nuvera Communications, Inc. is a Minnesota broadband provider. It currently serves residents and businesses in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Elko New Market, Savage, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and surrounding communities.
According to the press release, Nuvera’s infrastructure investment in Prior Lake is estimated at around $14 million, and expects to reach 6,400 Prior Lake customers by the fall. The multi-year project will expand into more neighborhoods next year.
“The majority of Nuvera’s new customers are signing up for our fastest speeds and that’s a reflection of how important fiber connections are becoming for everyday lives,” Glenn Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvera Communications said. “Just like roads and bridges, technology infrastructure investments can transform a community. Nuvera’s work in Prior Lake paves the way for fast, reliable connections now and for decades to come.”
According to Nuvera, crews are currently working across the community to install main fiber lines and connect fiber directly to customer’s homes in The Wilds and Willows neighborhoods, and also the Sand Point and Fairlawn areas.
Construction informationNuvera representatives stated it will be placing main fiber lines throughout the community and connecting service directly to existing customers homes. Nuvera will also mark rights-of-way areas where work is occurring with flags or paint. This indicates where fiber lines will be placed. All flags and markings will be removed once work is complete.
Once work to bury and connect fiber lines is complete, Nuvera representatives said restoration of property is a key priority. Restoration is a two-step process including ensuring the construction area is safe by filling holes with sand. This allows time for settling before final restoration. In the next step, work crews will return and complete the site restoration after construction is complete. This will take up to one week. The final restoration includes filling the impacted areas with black dirt/topsoil and grass seed.
At this time, Nuvera is only connecting its network to existing customers homes. New customers need to sign-up for presale service to be included in the build plan and to secure the placement of fiber facilities at no charge.
State expanding accessGov. Tim Walz recently announced that Minnesota will receive nearly $652 million from the federal government to build on the state’s efforts to expand broadband coverage and connect Minnesotans and businesses across the state with high-speed internet. This announcement follows $100 million in broadband infrastructure funding Walz signed into law this legislative session, according to a press release from the legislature.
“In Minnesota, we’ve made historic investments to connect more homes, businesses and communities with the high-speed internet that today’s economy requires. The funding will help us make sure those efforts reach each end every household across our state,” Walz said. “Minnesota has an ambitious goal to increase broadband access and a collection of providers ready to expand our high-speed network, and we’re grateful our federal partners are helping us pursue broadband for all.”
According to the release, the new funding, created by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, will go toward broadband infrastructure deployment grants to be administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development.
Minnesota’s federal broadband funding comes from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. The allocation is based in part on new mapping created by state officials, broadband providers, stakeholders and citizens that illustrates the need for broadband expansion across Minnesota, according to the release.
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.