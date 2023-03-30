It’s officially spring and the Easter bunny is getting ready to hop into town. This year, Easter lands on Sunday, April 9, and families can check out several different festivities throughout the southwest metro. Missed out on some Easter celebrations? There’s still a few chances to celebrate. From Easter egg hunts to Easter brunches or breakfast, there’s plenty of fun for people of all ages.
Here is a list of some of the Easter celebrations in Carver and Scott counties Easter weekend:
Prior LakeWhat: New Creations Child Care & Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16840 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
New Creations Child Care & Learning Center & Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church is hosting a 9 a.m. service followed by an Easter egg hunt with bounce house, games and refreshments. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall while activities will be done on the New Creations grounds.
ShakopeeWhat: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, 1506 Wood Duck Trail, Shakopee
The Cross of Peace Lutheran’s Church Easter egg hunt is from 4 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend the Easter festivities at the church.
ChanhassenWhat: Chanhassen’s 40th annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt
Where: City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd.
According to the city of Chanhassen, the annual Easter egg hunt will be done in two waves. First wave kicks off at 9 a.m. and second wave starts at 10 a.m. Kids ages 12 and under hunt for candy and eggs in three different age categories: 4 and under, 5-8, and 9-12. Each participant receives a bag with goodies for gathering candy and eggs and the chance to find special eggs that are redeemable for prizes. The Easter bunny will also make a special guest appearance. Tickets are $6/child; accompanying adults are free. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register, visit https://www.chanhassenmn.gov/departments/park-recreation/community-events/easter-egg-candy-hunt.
ChaskaWhat: Pictures with a live bunny
Where: The Mustard Seed Landscaping & Garden Center, 10000 Great Plains Blvd., Chaska
The Mustard Seed Landscaping & Garden Center is offering a second day for families to take photos with a live, adorable, fluffy bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the garden center will have two photo opps set up in hopes to reduce the time families spend waiting in line to visit with the bunny. Photos with the live bunny is $5 per family. Cash is accepted at each station or credit card payment made in advance at the checkout counter. Please bring your own camera. For more information, visit https://www.themustardseedinc.com/events/2023/4/1/pictures-with-a-live-bunny.