First- and fifth-grade students from Five Hawks Elementary recently teamed up with Bags of Smiles — a volunteer-based nonprofit that donates fun items to local pediatric patients in Minnesota — to stuff bags and have them delivered to 18 different children’s hospitals.

The students filled bags with items that were packed by age group including Lego sets, reading and coloring books, toys, crafts, crayons, stuffed animals and journals.

Tags

Events