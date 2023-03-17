First- and fifth-grade students from Five Hawks Elementary recently teamed up with Bags of Smiles — a volunteer-based nonprofit that donates fun items to local pediatric patients in Minnesota — to stuff bags and have them delivered to 18 different children’s hospitals.
The students filled bags with items that were packed by age group including Lego sets, reading and coloring books, toys, crafts, crayons, stuffed animals and journals.
Jamie Campbell, first-grade teacher at Five Hawks, said Bags of Smiles was started by one of her close friends that saw a need for children needing toys and games to make their time at the hospital pass.
According to the Bags of Smiles website, the nonprofit was founded in 2011 by the Burma family after their son was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. Their mission is to provide children battling cancer and other serious illnesses a chance to be a kid and smile.
“My friend’s nephew ended up in the hospital and they realized how many kids sat in the hospital alone all day everyday while parents were working,” Campbell said. “They just saw a need to provide things for children to do basically on their own while their parents weren’t there.”
Campbell said all the items in the bags are graciously donated by corporations and people who want to help.
“Everything was provided for us. We just stuffed the bags,” Campbell said. “We bagged up items for girls ages 7 to 11 that included journals, coloring books, colored pencils, diced games and all sorts of things.”
Campbell said she felt the need to volunteer her students because she believes there’s more to learning than what is taught in a classroom.
“February was Kindness month and we celebrated that in our first-grade classroom, and I as a teacher, truly believe there’s so much more learning outside of math, reading and writing,” Campbell said. “I love to give back and for my kids to see that it’s not just about us and it’s really giving back to the community. I reached out to my friend and asked her if we could help with her nonprofit in stuffing the bags.”
Campbell said her students, along with her fellow teacher, Jaime Chilsons’s fifth-grade class, bagged a total of 150 bags last Wednesday, March 8 at the school.
“My first-graders and their fifth-grade buddies did it as a buddy activity, and the kids also wrote cards to the kids who will be receiving the bags,” Campbell said. “They were just positive, inspirational words and we stuffed those in the bags, too.”
Campbell also said the bags will be delivered throughout the year to hospitals who need them.
“Bags of Smiles deliver all year round. There’s 18 children’s hospitals in Minnesota that they deliver to,” she said. “Throughout the year, when the hospitals say they’re low, then they deliver out to them.”
Campbell added that she hopes her students will go on helping others in need after they leave her classroom.
“I love my students. The biggest thing I hope they walk away from my class is to be a kind human,” Campbell said. “The smiles were everywhere when they were stuffing bags. The energy was high and hearing their conversations while packing the bags for kids in the hospital was so uplifting.”