The city’s parks and recreation department recently held its annual Coin Carnival, an event that gives children an opportunity to bring their coin collection to play games, on Friday, June 16, at Lakefront Park.

Kelsey Coy, recreation supervisor for the city, said over 700 participants attended the family-friendly event and featured 22 games including Hi-Striker, duck pond, Plinko, inflatables and more.

