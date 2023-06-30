The city’s parks and recreation department recently held its annual Coin Carnival, an event that gives children an opportunity to bring their coin collection to play games, on Friday, June 16, at Lakefront Park.
Kelsey Coy, recreation supervisor for the city, said over 700 participants attended the family-friendly event and featured 22 games including Hi-Striker, duck pond, Plinko, inflatables and more.
“The City of Prior Lake hosts various community events throughout the year. The Coin Carnival is an opportunity for kids to bring coins they have saved up to pay to play,” Coy said. “We take any coin for any game at the event.”
Coy said the city collected $558.64 in coins this year, which helps cover the cost of hosting the event.
According to the city, coins from around the world and even pizza parlor coins were dropped into the buckets at the Coin Carnival. The city uses these coins for youth summer camps during scavenger hunt and treasure hunt activities.
“We believe the community loves the event because it is low cost and high quality,” Coy said. “Our event could not be possible without our partner agencies who host games in addition to those hosted by city staff.”
The event also featured food vendors, prizes and live music.
“We also coordinate food trucks to be on site so families can stay through dinner enjoying the food, games, prizes and DJ,” she said.
This year’s 2023 Coin Carnival game hosts included Andrea Kraft Engle and Volkers, New Horizon Academy, Northern Star Scouting, Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Community Ed, Premier Martial Arts, Prior Lake Soccer Club, Sonnet Montessori and The G Team.