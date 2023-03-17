Brady Shaban

Brady Shaban, left, and Andrew Lissick, right, stand for a photo holding a letter from the President of the United States.

 Photo courtesy of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

A Prior Lake-Savage middle school student recently received an official letter from the Oval Office thanking him for writing to the President of the United States about urging him to take stronger actions on texting and driving.

Brady Shaban, a seventh-grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School, wrote to President Joe Biden about the dangers of texting and driving and what he thinks he should do to try and combat it as a part of a health class assignment. To his surprise, he got a reply from the head of state.

