A Prior Lake-Savage middle school student recently received an official letter from the Oval Office thanking him for writing to the President of the United States about urging him to take stronger actions on texting and driving.
Brady Shaban, a seventh-grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School, wrote to President Joe Biden about the dangers of texting and driving and what he thinks he should do to try and combat it as a part of a health class assignment. To his surprise, he got a reply from the head of state.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Shaban said. “One other person that I know of also wrote to him, as well. Although, I kind of thought most kids would get something similar from him and the White House.”
Andrew Lissick, seventh-grade health teacher, said he was also surprised his student received a response.
“Honestly, I was very surprised,” Lissick said. “We’ve had students write to the president before and you have it in the back of your mind that they have a lot of things going on they and they’re probably not going to reply. One of the things we talk about in class is if you don’t say anything or advocate for whatever your topic is, then nothing is going to change.”
Shaban said his letter was about the dangers of texting and driving, which he believes there should be stricter laws surrounding it.
“The assignment was called ‘Be the Change’ for my health class, and you could pick to write to anyone and I chose the president,” Shaban said. “My letter was about the dangers of texting and driving. I chose him because he is the known leader of the U.S. and because maybe he could do something about it, such as making tougher punishments like serving longer time in jail if you kill someone while texting and driving.”
Lissick added that the assignment was to get students to research the latest health issues and actually take action to make a change.
“The students had a lot of voice and choice on what they wanted their topic to be and how to go about addressing their topics,” Lissick said. “It started off with them creating a huge list of current health issues from texting and driving to vaping, not wearing sunscreen and it just goes on and on. They had a choice in writing a letter, making a poster, or making a petition and getting 100 signatures etc. This way the students got to decide what to do and it was more effective than me saying everyone is going to write a letter or do a poster.”
In the letter, Biden thanked Shaban for sharing his thoughts with him.
“Vice President Harris and I love hearing from students,” Biden wrote. “Even at your age, you have the power to change the future and make history.”
Biden also urged Shaban to remain curious, creative and fearless while making his voice heard.
“Students like you are the future of our great nation, and it’s important you speak up on issues that matter most,” Biden stated. “When you make your voice heard, adults listen.”