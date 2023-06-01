The Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives recently passed a major bonding bill which includes dedicated funding for boat ramp repairs on Scott County lakes, according to a press release from the Prior Lake Association.
The Prior Lake Association and Spring Lake Association initiated the funding request late last year with both Spring Lake Association President, Wesley Steffan, and Prior Lake Association President, Adam Proehl, testifying before House and Senate committees during the 2023 session.
The lake associations’ funding request was presented at the capitol by Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, and Rep. Ben Bakeberg, R-Jordan, and was spearheaded by PLA board member Jan Alswager. The bonding money will fund upgrades at the Spring Lake boat access, as well as the two Prior Lake accesses. The funding was part of the $2.6 billion infrastructure bill passed by both houses of the legislature and is expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz. About $35 million of that is earmarked for docks and other improvements to boat access infrastructure across the state.
The press release also stated that last fall, both lake organizations led an effort raising emergency funds for temporary fixes of the Spring Lake access, as well as the Sand Point access on Prior Lake. The action by the two volunteer groups resulted in $10,000 of repairs made to both launch sites so boaters could safely get their boats off the lake amid low water levels.
“The funding is absolutely necessary to ensure our respective water bodies are accessible for public use,” Proehl said. “We’re grateful for the support of our local legislators and the DNR in making this money a reality.”
Alswager praised the DNR for their attention to the local access problems and credited Pratt and Bakeberg “for carrying our water for us.”
“We worked tirelessly to obtain this urgently-needed funding during a time when countless worthy financial requests were being made by legislators, governmental entities and other organizations throughout the state,” Alswager said. “We had many hurdles to overcome before we could claim victory for our local lake users but thanks to the PLA and SLA boards, and our legislators, our local boat accesses will be repaired and upgraded.”
Steffan added that the success of the lobbying effort by the two lake associations was another great example of how the lake association boards and its hundreds of dues-paying members contribute to the betterment of the communities and water resources.
“Our two lake associations do a lot more than just promote boat safety,” added Proehl, who’s organization sponsors the annual Fourth of July Fireworks. “Our two groups donate and support other lake — involved organizations, we assist in fish stocking as well as rough fish removal, conduct lake clean-up efforts, promote family fishing and boating activities, help in lake research and are working cooperatively with entities such as the watershed district to control the spread of milfoil and other invasive species.”