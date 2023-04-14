Sanya Pirani, a junior at Prior Lake High School, is what some people call a child prodigy.

At just 7-years-old, the young philanthropist started volunteering and fundraising to help children in poverty throughout the state. Pirani eventually became founder and CEO of Sanya’s Hope For Children, a nonprofit organization in her name she founded in January 2017 with a commitment to support local and global impoverished children.

